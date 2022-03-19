NH Police Discover 8 Month Old Baby in Car Pursuit

The New Hampshire State Police was engaged in a car pursuit early Saturday morning that involved a eight month old baby.

According to authorities at approximately 2.34 a.m. on Saturday, March 19th, New Hampshire police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 93 northbound in Londonderry for erratic driving. The vehicle did not stop and crossed over to take the Exit 5 off ramp, leading state troopers to initiate a pursuit in an attempt to stop them.

NHSP office said that, the vehicle continued to erratically swerve through roads during the pursuit, and officers noticed items being discarded from the vehicle at the time.

Authorities said, the pursuit concluded after the vehicle tried to flee south on Interstate 93, and Salem Officers deployed spike strips and deflated the vehicle’s tires, slowing down the car, and eventually stopping at a dead end on Pelham Road.

The driver and the passenger Travil Tillman, 20 of Lowell, Massachusetts and Hailey Dorr, 21 of Manchester, New Hampshire both were taken into custody immediately, police said.

Officials said, upon further investigation police also found an eight month old baby in the vehicle. Though there were no injuries and ambulance was called to ensure safety of the baby.

According to authorities both suspects were arrested, Tillman was charged with multiple counts including Disobeying an Officer, Felony Reckless Conduct, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and more, while Dorr was arrested on an unrelated warrant and soon released. Tillman was released later on a cash bail with a Rockingham Superior Court date.