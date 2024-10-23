Pelham

NH police seek driver of white van in connection with hit-and-run crash

Police said they are looking to speak with the driver of a white van seen in a video uploaded to Facebook in connection with the crash that seriously hurt a woman Tuesday morning

By Matt Fortin

Pelham Police Department

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police have asked the public for help tracking down a white van in connection with the crash.

The woman was struck on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park and had to be med-flighted to Lahey Hospital for her injuries, which police characterized as serious but non-life-threatening in a Facebook post about the incident.

Authorities said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

Initially, police wrote that they did not have a description of the vehicle involved. In an update to the post, officers said they were looking to speak with the owner of a white van seen in a video uploaded to the post.

The circumstances that lead up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Pelham police by calling (603) 635-2411.

More Pelham news

New Hampshire Nov 8, 2023

Man convicted in NH wedding shooting after playing his music as part of defense

Pelham Jul 19, 2023

One killed in early-morning crash in Pelham, NH

This article tagged under:

Pelham
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us