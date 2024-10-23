NH police seek driver of white van in connection with hit-and-run crash

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police have asked the public for help tracking down a white van in connection with the crash.

The woman was struck on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park and had to be med-flighted to Lahey Hospital for her injuries, which police characterized as serious but non-life-threatening in a Facebook post about the incident.

Authorities said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

Initially, police wrote that they did not have a description of the vehicle involved. In an update to the post, officers said they were looking to speak with the owner of a white van seen in a video uploaded to the post.

The circumstances that lead up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Pelham police by calling (603) 635-2411.