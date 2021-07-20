NH Police Seek Missing Man Considered to Be Vulnerable

Local

Police in New Hampshire are looking for a missing person who is considered to be vulnerable.

A Silver Alert was issued for 61-year-old Shawn Kelly McConaha of Franklin, last seen leaving his Timberland Drive home around noon Tuesday.

Police did not provide a physical description of McConaha, but they released a photo of him.

When he was last seen, McConaha was wearing jeans and a grey T-shirt.

State police say McConaha has mental and cognitive disabilities and is known to hitchhike.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-934-2535.

