NH police seek two men who fled after car stop

New Hampshire State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who fled a car stop on Tuesday.

Troopers tried to pull over a white 2000 Ford pickup truck in Manchester shortly after 3p.m. on Tuesday for motor vehicle violations. According to police, the truck took off and was later found abandoned on Essex St. in Manchester.

New Hampshire State Police released this photo of a man they say was the driver who fled police following an attempted car stop in Manchester. Credit: New Hampshire State Police

Police released photos of the two men who were in the car. Police say the driver is an adult male who was wearing a red shirt with white lettering on the back, black shorts, and tall black work boots. According to police, the passenger is heavy set with long, possibly curly hair and was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.