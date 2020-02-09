Local
NH Poses a Last Chance for Some Struggling 2020 Democrats

Candidates are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump.

Several Democratic presidential candidates who are lagging in the polls are making their final pitches before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and several others are barnstorming New Hampshire in search of the votes they hope will give their campaigns a boost going into the next contest.

They are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump. If these back-of- the-pack candidates are worried about the current the state of play, they aren't saying.

Poor showings in New Hampshire could force them to rethink their campaigns.

