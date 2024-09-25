NH prosecutor placed on leave after violating domestic violence protective order

A New Hampshire prosecutor has been placed on leave after authorities say he violated a domestic violence protective order.

Assistant Grafton County Attorney Michael Schauer, 40, of Piermont, was arrested Monday following an investigation by New Hampshire State Police and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, according to a press release from state police.

He was arraigned Tuesday and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to return to Haverhill District Court on Dec. 11.

State police said in a release that "pursuant to protocol," Schauer has been placed on administrative leave from his job at the county attorney's office.

State police would not release details on the domestic violence protective order taken out against Schauer, saying that information is in the order and would have to be obtained through the courts.

Asked why Schauer wasn't place on leave when the domestic violence protection order was initially taken out, state police deferred to the Grafton County Attorney's Office.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick also refused to answer that question.

"I can't comment on that," she said. "It's an ongoing matter."