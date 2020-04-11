Local
New Hampshire Public Radio

NH Radio Station Bringing Listeners Together Amid Pandemic

No one knows how long this nightly conversation will last, but the hunger for the show is proving to be there

By Eli Rosenberg and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Radio shows often take years to create. In an ideal world, maybe months.

Nothing is ideal these days, though, in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sensing that people in isolation would be looking for someone to connect with, New Hampshire Public Radio gave launch to a one-hour call-in show titled "New Hampshire Calling."

Local

MCAS 1 hour ago

MCAS Requirement Waived for Mass. Students This Spring

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Chelsea’s Leaders Believe It Has Mass.’ Highest Rate of Coronavirus Infection

"We want to make a place where we can check in with each other, keep each other afloat, help us navigate this unprecedented crisis," co-host Jack Rodilico said on the inaugural show.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu held his latest coronavirus news conference, announcing new measures including a mechanism to let municipalities relieve residents' immediate tax burdens and more.

Questions abounded before the first show a few weeks ago. Would people call in and tell their stories? Would they even listen in the first place?

"The phones lit up like a Christmas tree," Rodilico said.

The show has grown to four nights a week.

No one knows how long this nightly conversation will last, but the hunger for the show is proving to be there. Traffic has surged on the radio station's website.

"Whatever the topic is, we seem to be able to ride the same emotional roller coaster every night, that everyone seems to be living through right now," Rodilico said.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire Public RadioNew Hampshirecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us