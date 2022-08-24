Local

Sit. Stay. Fido? Puppy Stuck in Recliner Has to Be Rescued By Police

"A cozy dark hiding spot gave Neeko's mom a scare when she couldn't see him and didn't know if he was breathing," police in Pelham, New Hampshire, said

By Asher Klein

A young puppy dog had to be rescued from its own New Hampshire living room this weekend when the animal got stuck in a recliner, police said.

It took a Pelham police sergeant a few minutes of lifting the furniture, plus some "puppy tetris," to free the shiba inu, who's just eight weeks old, according to the department.

What happened? "A cozy dark hiding spot gave Neeko's mom a scare when she couldn't see him and didn't know if he was breathing," police said in a Facebook post.

Happily, Neeko was unharmed, and rewarded the officer's dog day of work "with puppy kisses and a snuggle," police said.

