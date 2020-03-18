Thirteen more cases of the new coronavirus were found in New Hampshire, state health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 39.

There were four new cases in Hillsborough County, all in Manchester. Three new cases were reported in Rockingham County, three in Carroll County, two in Belknap County and one in Merrimack County.

Gov. Chris Sununu also issued three temporary emergency orders, including one that will temporarily allow restaurants and bars to provide take-out or delivery service of beer and wine.

"All restaurants, diners, bars, saloons, private clubs or any other establishment that have both a restaurant license and on premise license from the New Hampshire liquor commission shall be temporarily authorized to allow for takeout or delivery of beer and wine," read a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Another emergency order enacts a temporary modification of data and privacy governance plans to aid schools in the switch to remote learning.

All dine-in restaurants in Maine must close or offer takeout only, Gov. Janet Mills announced as the deadly new coronavirus spread.

The third order Sununu issued Wednesday temporarily expands access to telehealth services.

On Tuesday, Sununu announced that New Hampshire residents struggling to pay their rent or mortgage will be protected from eviction and foreclosure and utility companies will not be permitted to shut off services due to nonpayment.

Electric, gas, water, telephone, cable, VOIP, internet service and deliverable fuel services are included in the emergency order.

Starting Tuesday, bars and restaurants across Massachusetts will be closed to dine-in customers as a part of Gov. Charlie Baker's order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is also expanding access to unemployment benefits for those whose work situation has been altered by measures set in place to slow the growth of COVID-19, as well as individuals who need to self-quarantine, receive treatment, care for children due to school closures or help a loved one who has become sick.

Sununu said that the moves were just the first steps in a long line of precautions put in place, while "a new norm" takes effect. The announcement comes just a day after announcing new guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"When we do things as a community, we do it really really well, and so far, we’re weathering this storm," Sununu said Tuesday.

In an effort to increase social distancing, anyone with an expiring driver's license is allowed to apply for a six month extension either over the phone or online. Anyone with a temporary license plate can apply for an extension the same way.

With 17 cases of COVID-19 reported in New Hampshire, Sununu Monday announced new guidelines including restricting restaurant business to takeout and delivery only and banning of public gatherings of 50 people or more.

The order impacting restaurants and public gatherings is to remain in effect until April 7.

"Tough decisions have been made at the state level, but we will get through this together," Sununu said in a news release. "Seeing what the lack of an appropriate response has resulted in around the world requires that we make some difficult decisions here in New Hampshire."

Schools in New Hampshire are closed, courts are significantly scaling back and elective medical procedures are being delayed in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.

The governor said he will issue directives to make sure parents who need to miss work to care for children would be able to access state unemployment benefits. He also said the state would expand access to childcare.