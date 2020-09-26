Local

Rumney Rocks

NH Rock Climber Dies After 55-Foot Fall at Rumney Rocks

An equipment malfunction occurred as the man was coming down from a route

By The Associated Press

rock-climbing-generic-092313
Getty Images

A man died Friday after falling from the Rumney Rocks climbing area in the White Mountain National Forest, according to the state’s Fish and Game Department.

The man was climbing with a partner around 4 p.m. and had started to come down from a route when his equipment malfunctioned, dropping him 55 feet to the ground.

Emergency crews were called to the area and tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fish and Game Department did not immediately release the man’s name.

