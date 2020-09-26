NH Rock Climber Dies After 55-Foot Fall at Rumney Rocks

A man died Friday after falling from the Rumney Rocks climbing area in the White Mountain National Forest, according to the state’s Fish and Game Department.

The man was climbing with a partner around 4 p.m. and had started to come down from a route when his equipment malfunctioned, dropping him 55 feet to the ground.

Emergency crews were called to the area and tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fish and Game Department did not immediately release the man’s name.