NH School Bus Driver From Maine Charged With Interstate Stalking

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was charged via complaint in federal court with interstate stalking, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced Tuesday.

Chick was arrested without incident on Friday evening in Eliot, Maine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Chick was employed as a school bus driver and was assigned to bus routes servicing the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire. Chick is alleged to have threatened a child attending the Greenland Central School and threatening the child's family, and to have travelled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.

Chick had an initial appearance hearing in federal district court this afternoon. The Court ordered him detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for August 18, 2022.

This matter was investigated by the Greenland Police Department, the Eliot, Maine Police Department, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kasey Weiland.

The charges contained in the complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.