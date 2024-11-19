NH special education teacher charged with assaulting elementary school students

A New Hampshire special education teacher is facing numerous child endangerment and simple assault charges after she allegedly assaulted students at a local elementary school.

Aimee Ragonese, 37, a special education teacher from Raymond, is charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of simple assault, police said Tuesday. She wsa charged following an investigation into allegations of physical abuse at the Bakie Elementary School in Kingston that began last month.

The victims range in age from 6 to 9 years old, police said.

Kingston police said they began investigating Ragonese after being notified by the Sanborn Regional School District and the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families on Oct. 28 of allegations of physical abuse at the school.

They said interviews were conducted with several staff members, including school district administrators. Once they had gathered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause, a warrant was issued for Ragonese's arrest and she voluntarily surrendered to police.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Brentwood District Court on Jan. 28, 2025.

"This remains an ongoing investigation, and the Kingston Police Department will continue working closely with the Sanborn Regional School District until the matter is fully resolved," Kingston Police Chief Joel Johnson said in a statement.