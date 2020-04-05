NH State Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

New Hampshire State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sage Austin, of Wilmot, was reported missing to police on April 4. She is described as approximately 5'3", 105 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Austin was last seen at her father's Wilmot home after she told him she was going to the store, according to police. She was wearing a black shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Her car was found abandoned in New London with the keys still inside. Police do not believe Austin is operating another vehicle at this time.

Police say Austin had packed a bag and brought her cell phone and a laptop with her, as well as her pet cat.

One of Austin's friends told state police that the 16-year-old had made comments in the past about "running away."

Law enforcement and Austin's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state troopers at 603-358-3333.