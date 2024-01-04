NH state police cruiser struck by pickup truck

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser responding to a single-vehicle crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire, was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Thursday morning.

State police said a trooper responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike around 5:50 a.m. While he was parked and inside his cruiser in the breakdown lane, he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The trooper was accompanied by his K9 partner, Ivy, at the time of the collision. Neither were injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified by state police as Anthony Remillard, 39, of Chester. He also was not injured.

The crash caused substantial traffic delays, with cars backed up about five miles through the Bedford Tolls, resulting in two other crashes on the turnpike during this timeframe. The right lane was closed for about an hour while the highway was cleaned up.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381.