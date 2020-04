New Hampshire State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Tyna Breglia, 41, has not been seen since Monday, April 13, in Keene, police say.

She is described as 5' tall, 110 pounds with brown hairs and brown eyes.

Friends and family are concerned for Breglia's welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police troopers at 603-358-3333.