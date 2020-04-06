coronavirus

NH State Prison Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The employee last worked at the prison on March 25 and did not return until Wednesday, April 1, at which time they were denied entry based on the COVID-19 screening process

An employee who works at the New Hampshire state prison for men in Concord has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now quarantined at home, the Department of Corrections said Monday.

The department learned late Friday that the employee had tested positive, department spokeswoman Laura Montenegro said in a news release.

The employee last worked at the prison on March 25 and did not return until Wednesday, April 1, but was denied entry based on the COVID-19 screening process and was directed to follow up with a health care provider, Montenegro said. That follow-up resulted in the positive test confirmation, she said.

The screening for staff includes a temperature and visual check, Montenegro said. The prison suspended visitation and volunteer services on March 16 and is promoting social distancing by reducing movement and transfer with other correctional institutions.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Gun background checks in New Hampshire have more than doubled over this time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.
