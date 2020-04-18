NH State Trooper Helps Deliver a Mass. State Trooper’s Baby on the Side of the Road

A New Hampshire state trooper assisted with the roadside delivery of the baby of another state trooper on Friday night, making it the second time in two weeks the agency was called to a roadside birth, police said.

Officers from the New Hampshire State Police and members of the Bedford Fire and Rescue team were called to the F.E. Everett Turnpike northbound around 8 p.m Friday, according to a release from state police.

Trooper Brad Pierson and the Bedford Fire Department found a vehicle pulled over at mile 18.4 with a woman in labor inside.

Christine and George D'Amelio were driving from their Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, home to the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire, when Christine went into labor, police said.

George D'Amelio, who is a Massachusetts state trooper, pulled over north of the Bedford Tolls and Jackson, their son, was born shortly after. Pierson helped guide them through the successful delivery, according to police

George, Christine and their son were brought to the Catholic Medical Center by ambulance, police said. All are doing well.

On April 7, troopers from the same state police barracks arrived just after Miles Swope on mile 18.6 of Interstate 93, police said at the time. His parents were on the way to the hospital but the boy didn't wait.

Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday reassured pregnant women that hospitals around the country are taking added measures to ensure the safety of patients and their babies as the coronavirus spreads. "Don't miss your appointments," she said. "If your OB thinks you need to be there, you should go."