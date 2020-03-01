Local
NH Students Told to Stay Home After Return From Italy

Superintendent Winfried Feneberg wrote in an email Sunday that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution"

Thirty-five Kearsarge Regional High School students who traveled to Italy during February vacation are being asked to stay home for a week in the event of exposure to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Winfried Feneberg wrote in an email Sunday that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution.''

Feneberg asked the students and staff not to return to school in New London, New Hampshire, until March 9.

By that date, 14 days will have passed since the students were in Italy.  

Coronavirus infections in Italy rose 50% Sunday and the U.S. government advised Americans against travel to two regions in northern Italy.  

