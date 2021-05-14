NH to End Extra $300 Unemployment Benefit

New Hampshire is planning to end the $300-a-week supplemental federal payment for people collecting state unemployment benefits before it expires on Labor Day, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

About 10 states have already announced they are planning to stop accepting the $300 benefit.

Sununu, a Republican who first addressed the subject earlier in the day at the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire’s virtual economic summit, did not give a date for when the enhancement would be discontinued.

The BIA recently wrote to Sununu asking that the benefit come to an end, saying it “makes it easier for some unemployed individuals to choose to stay at home rather than return to work.”

On May 23, the state will require those receiving unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for work.