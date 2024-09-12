NH governor signs voter proof-of-citizenship to take effect after Nov. elections

New Hampshire's governor signed a bill Thursday that would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification when casting a ballot.

Under current law, those who don't bring photo IDs to the polls can sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and are required to provide documentation within seven days. The new law, which won't take effect until after the November elections, eliminates voter identification exceptions and would require those registering to vote to show a passport, birth certificate or other evidence of U.S. citizenship.

"We have a proud tradition and proven track record of condition elections that are trusted and true," said Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who is not seeking a fifth term. "Looking forward to the next decade or two, this legislation will instill even more integrity and trust in the voting process."

Critics argue the changes would make New Hampshire's voter registration system one of the most restrictive in the country. They note that many people don't have immediate or free access to their birth certificates and say the changes could undermine trust in elections even though it won't take effect mid-November.

"While this law would not be in effect for the upcoming election, any change in law this close to a major election risks confusing all voters," said Lauren Kunis, director of the advocacy group Vote Riders. "We know that voter ID initiatives like HB1569 aren't about security at the ballot box, they're about blocking voters from accessing it - a sentiment that goes against the very foundation of our democracy."

Voting by noncitizens is prohibited in federal elections and is not allowed in any state elections, although a handful of municipalities nationwide allow it in limited circumstances. While illegal voting by noncitizens is extremely rare, the possibility that it could happen on a wider scale because of the influx of migrants at the southern border has become a theme of Republican campaign messaging this year.

In Washington, Republicans are trying to push through the SAVE Act, a proof-of-citizenship mandate for voters, as part of wider legislation aimed at avoiding a partial government shutdown this fall.