NH Woman Accused of Driving Wrong Way on I-293 While Intoxicated, With 2 Kids in Car

A Nashua woman has been arrested after she allegedly was intoxicated while driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway overnight with two children in her car.

New Hampshire State Police say they received reports of a silver sedan traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 293 in Manchester around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was allegedly going northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 6.

According to police, as troopers were responding to intercept the vehicle, police received another report that the wrong-way vehicle had made a U-Turn on the highway at the upper split of 93/293 and was now traveling southbound.

The sedan was stopped as it approached Exit 5 in Manchester, police said, and the driver -- identified as 26-year-old Sulma Canales Cabrera -- was arrested. There were two young children in the car with her at the time -- ages 10 and 6, police added.

Police say Cabrera has been charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and endangering the welfare of a child. She is scheduled to appear in superior court in June. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.