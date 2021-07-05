Local

Maine

NH Woman Charged After High Speed Chase in Stolen Truck in Maine

The driver of the stolen truck, 33-year-old Mary Jo Hefferon of Farmington, New Hampshire, faces several charges including operating without a license

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Maine State Police

A New Hampshire woman driving a stolen car is now facing several charges after leading Maine State Police on a high speed chase late Monday morning. 

Police say a Maine State trooper saw the red Chevy Silverado  truck speeding on the Turnpike in Scarborough. The truck was stolen out of New Hampshire, refused to stop and weaved in and out of traffic lanes including the breakdown lane, according to police. 

The trooper started a chase, but stopped due to construction work, police say. Another trooper picked up the chase eastbound on the Falmouth Spur where the driver eventually crossed over to the westbound lane and struck a black car from Massachusetts head on, according to police. 

Three people in the black car were taken to Maine Medical Center -- one of the passengers has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say. The westbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened. 

According to police, a man inside the stolen truck was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the stolen truck, 33-year-old Mary Jo Hefferon of Farmington, New Hampshire, was also taken to Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Hefferon was charged with eluding, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and receiving stolen property.

 Anyone who witnessed the highway chase is asked to call Maine State Police.

