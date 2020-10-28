Local

Massachusetts State Police

NH Woman Hit by Car After Domestic Dispute in Canton

A 35-year-old New Hampshire woman was taken to Boston Medical Center for serious but not life-threatening injuries Tuesday night

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a car during a domestic dispute in Canton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The domestic assault occurred around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday when a 28-year-old New Hampshire man and a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman were standing outside their Ford Focus in the breakdown lane on Route 95 northbound before the Route 93 exit.

At one point the man got back into the car and began to drive, which is when he allegedly hit her, according to police. NBC10 Boston has not independently verified the incident.

Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks found the woman with serious though not life-treating injuries on scene. She was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The man, who remained on scene, was arrested by Troopers and transported to State Police-Foxboro, where he was booked on assault and battery charges. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court. 

Police withheld the man's name in accordance with state law. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Mail-in Voting 5 hours ago

Voters Have Cast 1.1M Mail-In Ballots In Massachusetts. Will the Rest Arrive in Time?

food & drink 19 hours ago

Four More Boston-Area Restaurants/Bars Are Going Into Hibernation

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceNew Hampshirecantonpedestrian struckdomestic
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us