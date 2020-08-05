NH Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Tuesday's Storm

A New Hampshire woman is believed to have been killed by a tree that fell on her apartment building during the height of Tuesday's tropical storm.

Conway police said a 60-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment after a tree fell on her apartment building shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said they received a call at 7:15 p.m. from a woman at 655 Kearsarge Road in North Conway reporting that a tree had fallen on her apartment building. The woman said she was trapped inside her basement apartment, one of three apartments in the building.

Emergency crews were able to help the woman escape from her apartment, but then learned a second woman was in a second floor apartment when the tree fell on the building. She was found dead inside her apartment.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family. The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police and rescue personnel remained at the scene for about two hours investigating the incident.