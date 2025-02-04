NH woman killed in crash with plow truck on I-91 in Vermont

A New Hampshire woman has died after her SUV collided with a plow truck in southern Vermont on Monday night.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck with serious injuries on Interstate 91 south in Westminster shortly after 8 p.m.

Their investigation revealed that 53-year-old Kimberly Barsalou, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was driving her Dodge Journey on I-91 and drove into the back of a plow truck that was out salting the highway. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the plow, 62-year-old Christopher Becker, of Springfield, Vermont, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No further details were released.