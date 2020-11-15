Local

New Hampshire

NH Woman Killed in Head-on Collision With Tree Off I-93

Barbara Riff, 73, of Berlin, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on Interstate 93 in Sanbornton and was pronounced dead on scene, New Hampshire State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A New Hampshire woman was killed Sunday when her car drifted from the Interstate 93 roadway and collided head on with a tree in Sanbornton, state police said.

Barbara Riff, 73, of Berlin, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Troopers responded to the single motor vehicle crash just before noon in the area of mile marker 63.2, where they found Riff's Toyota Rav4.

An initial investigation reveals the Rav4 was travelling southbound in the left lane before it drifted off the roadway and into the median for reasons unknown at this time. The front end of the vehicle then collided with a tree, police said.

I-93 south was reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately two hours following the crash. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have information related to it is encouraged to contact Trooper Samuel Provenza at 603-223-6162.

