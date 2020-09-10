Local

NH Woman Votes Topless Over Anti-Trump Shirt Dispute: Report

The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt, according to Seascoast Online.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A woman voted topless Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary after election officials said she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt due to anti-electioneering rules, Seacoast Online reported.

The incident occurred when the woman walked into a polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, wearing a shirt with the message, “McCain Hero, Trump Zero," the website reported.

Town Moderator Paul Scafidi told Seacoast Online the woman pointed out that another woman nearby was wearing a T-shirt in support of the American flag. He answered that an American flag was not electioneering and that her shirt would have to be covered.

The woman reportedly asked Scafidi if he wanted her to take her shirt off.

“I said I’d rather she not,” Scafidi told the website. “But she took it off so fast, no one had time to react. So the whole place just went, ‘Whoa,’ and she walked away, and I let her vote.”

He noted that she could have just gone into the hallway and turned it inside out.

There were about 15 other voters around, Scafidi said, and he didn’t notice any children present.

After voting, Scafidi said, the woman put her shirt back on and left.

Neither Trump nor McCain, who died in 2018, were on Tuesday’s ballot, which featured races for governor and Congress.

Scafidi could have had her removed for violating the state indecency law, he said, but he didn’t want to inflame the situation further, and “we had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”

No person “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material,” according to state law. People who are convicted can be fined as much as $1,000.

More New Hampshire Election Coverage

coronavirus Sep 9

Police Were Called After 2 People Tried to Vote Without Wearing Masks in NH Tuesday

New Hampshire primary Sep 9

Feltes to Challenge Sununu in New Hampshire Governor Race

The Associated Press
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us