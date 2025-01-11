NHDOT's ‘Skibidi Toilet' weather warning draws mixed reviews

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation attempted to use a bit of humor and maybe even reach a younger audience with a cheeky social media post about Saturday's snowfall. And the reaction was... well... let's just call it mixed.

"Skibbity Weather Warning: Slippery Roads This Morning! Stay alert, fam!" NHDOT posted on its Facebook and X accounts on Saturday morning, as light snow fell across parts of the state.

The post borrowed from the star power of Skibidi Toilet, a viral YouTube series started by Alexey Gerasimov. It included an image of the character poking its head out the driver's side window of a vehicle, followed by a number of other phrases popular with the elementary and middle school set.

Some people took the post in stride, even saying that they had to get their children to explain it to them.

"Unsure if I should be ashamed or proud that I understood this," Brittany Leigh said on Facebook.

"Bruh, as a mom to a middle schooler, I understand this post word for word," added Sara Bruce.

"It's sad that I understood every single word of this (5th grade teacher)," said Melanie Hodge.

Others were less charitable.

"This is the most unprofessional thing I think I've ever seen," said Devon Jacobson.

"It's not too late to delete this," Shane Richardson said.

"Whoever was in charge of this post better never do anything like that again...." said Jon Wiggins.

"I'm reporting this for terrorism," Eddie Micah said.

"New Hampshire has fallen," Cam Leborgne chimed in.

One person even took NHDOT to task for misspelling some of the terms it used.

"You spelled skibidi and rizz wrong," Lily Dane said.

Whatever you thought of the post, NHDOT definitely caught people's attention. By midday Saturday, the Facebook post had nearly 500 comments on it.

"I'd call this a marketing win," Nick Cardarelli said on Facebook.