Nikki Haley campaigns in New Hampshire

Former United Nations Ambassador and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley making a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday, striking a different tone when it comes to Former President Donald Trump.

"Chaos follows him," said Haley.

During the campaign, Haley generally used more measured language when talking about the 45th President. When delivering her standard stump speech, she remarked that Trump was the right president at the right time and said she was honored to work in his administration - but on Monday, she made a point of being more critical of the GOP frontrunner.

"When we have an economy out of control and wars around the world, we can't afford any more chaos," said Haley.

Recent polling may be spurring on those comments. A CNN/UNH poll shows Haley alone in second place with 20% of the Granite State vote, but still trailing Donald Trump by 22%.

Even with that gap, Haley is drawing a range of voters from across New England.

"She definitely said the right things that she would get my vote if she was the option," said New Hampshire voter Steve Kesselring.

Others made the drive north from Massachusetts.

"She doesn't seem to be mean like Ramaswamy or some of the others, she's practical, she's nuanced," said Massachusetts voter, Andrew Kingsbury.

"Unless she's going to disband Congress, I don't know what she's actually going to be able to do," said Massachusetts voter, Paul Donahoe.

Even younger voices, like 9-year-old Hannah Kesselring, spoke up during the Town Hall.

"If she's going to lead our country, I want to know how she's going to lead it," said Kesselring.

Haley has a full slate of events over the next two weeks in New Hampshire. The First in the Nation Primary is scheduled for January 23.