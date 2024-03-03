decision 2024

Nikki Haley campaigns in Vermont, Maine

Haley covered topics from border security to support for our veterans, and pushed everyone to get out and vote in the primary Tuesday.

By Thea DiGiammerino

John Tully/Getty Images

Nikki Haley, the only remaining Republican challenger to Donald Trump in the presidential election, made appearances in Vermont and Maine Sunday ahead of Super Tuesday.

WPTZ reports that around 700 people turned out to see Haley at the Double Tree in South Burlington, where she was supported by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. She covered topics from border security to support for our veterans, and pushed everyone to get out and vote in the primary Tuesday.

"It's been a little over a year since I announced I was running for president," said Haley. "We had 14 people in the race; we defeated a dozen of the fellas, I just have one more I'm trying to catch up to."

Haley was also scheduled to appear in Maine Sunday, where she has earned the endorsement of Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Trump continues to lead in the polls and has won all the state primaries so far, including in Haley's home state of South Carolina.

