Local

Nine People Test Positive for Coronavirus at Georgia School Captured in Viral Images

The school will close Monday and Tuesday for a deep cleaning, an official said

Jeffry W. Myers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Georgia high school captured in viral images last week that showed hallways packed with students will temporarily close after nine people at the school tested positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent said in a letter Sunday.

The letter, from Paulding County School Superintendent Brian Otott to parents of North Paulding High School students, was obtained by NBC News. The letter didn't provide additional details about who contracted the disease or what their conditions are.

Students will use a "digital learning" model Monday and Tuesday while the school undergoes deep cleaning, the letter says. Otott says the number of cases could increase if pending tests also return positive results.

Local

Massachusetts 11 mins ago

Fitchburg Fire Lt. Dies From Job-Related Cancer, Union Says

Lake Winnipesaukee 2 hours ago

Glider Plane Crashes Into Lake Winnipesaukee, Off-Duty Stoneham Police Officer Helps Save Pilot

The school will alert parents Tuesday night whether in-person classes will resume.

School officials didn't return a request for comment Sunday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us