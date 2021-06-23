Local

claire cronin

No. 2 Democrat in Mass. House, Claire Cronin, Nominated to Be US Ambassador to Ireland

The White House announced the nomination Wednesday alongside 16 others.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Claire Cronin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, has been tapped by President Joe Biden to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

The White House announced the nomination Wednesday alongside 16 others.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Majority Leader of the House represents Brockton and Easton as part of the Eleventh Plymouth District. Prior to her leadership role, Cronin chaired the judiciary committee where she was behind several significant pieces of legislation including a sweeping criminal justice reform bill.

Local

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Fewer Than 100 COVID Patients Hospitalized in Mass.; 68 New Cases, 5 More Deaths

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Sisters From Mass. Making US Women's Soccer Team a Family Affair at Tokyo Olympics

She was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2012.

The Massachusetts native is also a lawyer and she served as a mediator in the state's landmark clergy sexual abuse cases.

The married mother of two, who earned her B.A. from Stonehill College and her J.D. degree from Suffolk University, has received multiple honors and awards, including the Emerge Massachusetts 2020 Woman of the Year.

This article tagged under:

claire croninMassachusettsMassachusetts House of Representativesus ambassador to ireland
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us