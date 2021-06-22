No Bail for Suspect Accused of Killing Man at Boston Summer Gathering

A New Hampshire man accused of fatally shooting someone at a weekend summer gathering in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood was ordered held without bail Tuesday at his first court appearance.

Ira Grayson, 35, of Manchester, was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges or murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as drug-related offences. Prosecutors say at the time of the shooting, he was on federal supervised release following a conviction in New Hampshire for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege that Grayson shot 33-year-old Stacy Coleman around 8:30 p.m. on Danube Street near Roxbury. Responding officers found Coleman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Police initially said a second victim from the incident went to a Boston hospital on his own, and his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. But prosecutors said Tuesday that it was Grayson who had admitted himself to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Grayson was arrested Monday morning at the hospital, according to prosecutors, at which time he was allegedly in possession of illicit drugs.

Boston police detectives say Grayson and Coleman were both at the outdoor get together when they became involved in some kind of an altercation that involved two firearms.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement that there is never any reason for this kind of violence, which has left Coleman's family and loved ones grieving and asking questions.

“As the weather turns warm and our communities shed pandemic-era restrictions on gatherings, there become more opportunities for personal conflict and confrontations," Rollins said. "No matter what those conflicts may be, there is never an excuse for taking a life or inflicting harm through violence.”

Rollins said her office will support Coleman's family and connect them with any resources they may need.

Grayson, who is being represented by James Sultan, returns to court Aug. 20.