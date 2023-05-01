No Bail for Taunton Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Cemetery

A 21-year-old man was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday on charges that he attempted to rape and kidnap a woman at a cemetery in Taunton, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

William Perez, of Taunton, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

Taunton police said they responded to Mayflower Hill Cemetery, located at 235 Broadway, around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday after receiving multiple reports of a possible rape.

Investigators learned that a woman had been attacked in the cemetery and forced to leave the property by a man who then fled on foot. Officers and K9 units searched the area around the cemetery but did not immediately locate the assailant.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and later released, police said.

Through a subsequent investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Perez and he was arrested at his Broadway home on Sunday.