Local

Vermont

‘No Credible Threat' After Report of Active Shooter at Middlebury College in Vermont

A shelter in place was lifted just before 12:30 a.m. Monday

WPTZ/Middlebury College

Officials at Middlebury College in Vermont say a report of an active shooter on campus overnight was unfounded.

The report of an active shooter at the Davis Family Library on campus was received around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to WPTZ.

"Report of an active shooter at the Davis Family Library on campus. So far, they have not found anything and this does not appear to be a credible threat," the school said on Twitter. "Shelter in place until further notice. We will provide more information once it becomes available."

But the college said in a follow-up post shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday that police had determined there was "no credible threat."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Apr 6

Homeless Woman Killed Vermont Shelter Coordinator With Ax: Police

Vermont Apr 6

Vermont Senate Approves Raising Marriage Age to 18

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us