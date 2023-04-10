‘No Credible Threat' After Report of Active Shooter at Middlebury College in Vermont

Officials at Middlebury College in Vermont say a report of an active shooter on campus overnight was unfounded.

The report of an active shooter at the Davis Family Library on campus was received around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to WPTZ.

"Report of an active shooter at the Davis Family Library on campus. So far, they have not found anything and this does not appear to be a credible threat," the school said on Twitter. "Shelter in place until further notice. We will provide more information once it becomes available."

But the college said in a follow-up post shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday that police had determined there was "no credible threat."

Law enforcement has determined that there was no credible threat of an active shooter in Davis Family Library. Shelter in place has been lifted. Normal activities can be resumed. https://t.co/tOzRhqCIzI — Middlebury College (@Middlebury) April 10, 2023

No further details were immediately available.