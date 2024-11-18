No date scheduled yet for requested recount in Maine congressional race

Austin Theriault's campaign has formally requested a recount in Maine's 2nd District congressional race, the Secretary of State's office confirmed in an email Monday morning.

Emily Cook, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said the campaign has formally requested a recount, but it has not been scheduled yet.

"We have not yet scheduled when it will be, though, as we have a record number of legislative recounts (11) this year, which are scheduled to go through next Monday, November 25," she said.

The race wasn't decided until Friday, when Democratic Rep. Jared Golden was declared the winner. As part of the state's ranked choice system, the votes had to be retabulated because first choices failed to produce a majority for any candidate.

The election results must be certified and sent to the governor by Maine’s Nov. 25 deadline, though state law does grant an exception for recounts.

Maine’s 2nd District, which is largely rural and known for its lobster fishing and logging, has favored President-elect Donald Trump in each of his three elections.

Neither candidate won a majority of the first place votes on Election Day. The initial count of first-place choices put Golden ahead of Theriault by about 2,000 votes but both fell shy of a majority with less than 49% of the votes cast because of some 12,000 ballots that were either blank or had write-in candidates.

The initial outcome triggered Maine’s ranked choice process. All of the district’s ballots were shipped to the state capital, verified, scanned into a computer and retabulated in a process narrated on a livestream by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Then, any second choices for Golden or Theriault on the blank ballots or by voters for write-in candidates were reallocated to determine a winner.

Some media prematurely declared Golden the winner before the secretary of state’s office invoked the ranked choice process, and Theriault’s campaign quickly requested a recount.

The race was one of relatively few truly competitive contests nationwid e as both parties struggled to control the House of Representatives, and it drew about $50 million in political spending, a large sum for a mostly rural district.

Golden, who was known for his willingness to defy his own party, campaigned on his ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans and his advocacy for the lobster industry, which is the crucial to the economy in the region.

“I’ve been one of the most independent-minded members of Congress, one of the most bipartisan,” Golden said during an October debate, adding that he had voted against President Joe Biden “more than any other Democrat in the House of Representatives.”

But Golden was attacked for his opposition to assault weapons, which he announced after an Army reservist used an assault rifle to kill 18 people and injure 13 others in Lewiston in October 2023.

Theriault, who was first elected to the Maine House in 2022, portrayed Golden as too liberal for the district. And although Theriault had the backing of Trump, he also portrayed himself as a potential uniter during a time of division.

“We need more balance and less extremism in Washington,” Theriault said during the debate. “I’m somebody that can go down there and get the job done. I want to advocate for everybody.”

The district’s voters repeatedly sent Golden to Congress after election night-squeakers that weren’t settled without the state’s ranked-choice process. Ranked choice tabulations allowed Golden to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2018, and to win a rematch in 2022.

The voting system adopted by Maine voters in 2016 lets voters rank their first, second and third choices of candidates on the ballot. A candidate who collects a majority of first-place votes is the winner. If there’s no majority winner, then last-place candidates are eliminated and their supporters’ second choices are used to reallocate the votes, and so on, until one candidate surpasses 50%.