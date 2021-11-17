No Holiday Tree, Lights or Music This Year at Faneuil Hall

With winter fast approaching, many in Boston are getting ready for the most festive time of the year. But this year’s celebration will look a little different downtown.

Faneuil Hall announced Wednesday that it will cancel its annual "Blink! program," the annual holiday "light and sound extravaganza" that transforms the iconic building into a winter wonderland.

Faneuil Hall will also skip hoisting its traditional fir tree this year.

This would have been the 10th year of "Blink!" In past editions, Faneuil Hall was decorated with 350,000 LED lights and festive music and attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over.

The change was brought on by safety regulations issued by state and local authorities, which limit the size of outdoor gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It's the second straight year the holiday program has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winter lovers will still be able to enjoy the marketplace, open seven days a week except on Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Merchants will still be decorating their shops themselves, Faneuil Hall officials pointed out.