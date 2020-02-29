Local
Emerson College

No Indictments Issued in Death of Emerson College Student

A Massachusetts grand jury has decided not to issue indictments in the death of a 19-year-old college student who suffered fatal injuries in an assault

By Associated Press

1145410199
Getty Images/EyeEm

A Massachusetts grand jury has decided not to issue indictments in the case of a 19-year-old college student who suffered fatal injuries in an assault after leaving a party.

The young man's family called the decision "another crushing blow.''

District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Friday that the investigation preceding the Suffolk County grand jury's vote into the death of Emerson College sophomore Daniel Hollis was "incredibly thorough and painstakingly detailed.''

Local

Roxbury 25 mins ago

2 Injured in Reported Stabbing in Roxbury: Police

48 mins ago

NH-Based Bus Company Stops Warrantless Immigration Checks

But she acknowledged that the grand jury "has spoken and we respect its findings, however difficult they are to hear.''

Hollis, a sophomore, was a marketing communications major and a goalie on the school's lacrosse team. He suffered severe head trauma in a fight off campus in Boston's Allston neighborhood on Sept. 28, 2019, and died four days later at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

No arrests were made.

Hollis' family said in a statement Friday they still do not know for certain what happened to him.

“We are in shock. We are angry. We are sad. And we have no further comment until we learn more about the evidence collected during the investigation,'' the family wrote. “We ask for privacy for both our family and our friends as we navigate yet another crushing blow.”

In October, the U.S. Marine Corps said a marine who was on leave played a role in the altercation with Hollis, but did not elaborate. The Marine Corps said its command was treating the case “with great care and solemnity.” In November, it said plans were underway to separate the marine from the military.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Emerson CollegeBrigham and Women's Hospital
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us