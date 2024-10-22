No injuries after United Airlines flight causes fire at Logan Airport

A plane at Boston Logan International Airport experienced some engine trouble on Monday night.

MassPort said a United Airlines flight had engine issues as it was taxiing on the runway. Those issues apparently caused a grass fire to ignite behind the plane as it moved down the tarmac.

The plane itself didn't catch fire. Crews were able to extinguish the grass fire, and MassPort said the plane was able to reach the gate under its own power.

No injuries were reported.

United said in a statement Tuesday morning that flight 2136 from Boston to Dulles was delayed prior to departure "due to an issue with the engine," which their local ground crew and emergency responders "immediately addressed."

They said the plane never left the ground and returned to the gate, where passengers were able to deplane normally. The 162 passengers and six crew members then boarded a different aircraft, which departed around 9 p.m.