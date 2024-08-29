No injuries in overnight fire in Manchester, NH

Firefighters battled a blaze in a building in Manchester, New Hampshire, overnight.

Manchester firefighters were called to a report of a fire at an address on Lake Avenue shortly after midnight. As they arrived at the scene heavy fire was already engulfing all three floors, and firefighters were informed that two people might be trapped on the third floor.

Firefighters immediately began working to knock down the fire before it could reach the neighboring building, which was only two feet away. They simultaneously began searching the building for trapped residents, and were able to determine that everyone had made it safely out of the building and was accounted for.

The fire was declared under control around 1:16 a.m., and after extensive overhaul of the building, firefighters were able to clear the scene.

Damage is estimated at $175,000, fire officials said.