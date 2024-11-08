No rain, plenty of problems: Brush fire danger, drought conditions continue

We’re swapping out airmasses (mild for cold) so there will be plenty of wind in the forecast on Friday. That will fan the flames of any ongoing fires on the North Shore and anywhere else brush fires get a toehold.

This has been a very active autumn fire season, and there’s plenty of concern into the weekend as the winds continue.

Thankfully, winds ease late Saturday and Saturday night. Unfortunately, that means smoke will settle near the ground and pool in the towns and cities near any fires. This inversion, as we call it, will seal in the smoke through the morning and perhaps into early afternoon until a breeze stirs.

Under that inversion, the temperatures will plummet Sunday morning. Look for a start in the low 20s in the suburbs and near freezing in both Boston and Worcester. Recovery will be swift by afternoon as we eye an approaching storm system.

Unfortunately, the rain that sweeps through on Monday won’t be a panacea for the drought -- we need several inches more. But at least it’s a step in the right direction. More rain could be in store later in the week, with a more vigorous storm by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!