No Swim Order on Cape Cod Beach Following Shark Sighting

A temporary no-swim order was issued on Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts following a shark sighting late Saturday morning

By Marc Fortier and Lara Salahi

A temporary no-swim order was issued on Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts following a shark sighting late Saturday morning.

Cape Cod National Seashore Lifeguards ordered beachgoers on the popular Cape Cod beach to stay away from the waters and participate in beach-only activities for at least an hour following the sighting.

This sighting is the one of the first the season.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said a great white dubbed James was detected on a receiver off North Beach in Chatham just last week.

James was originally tagged in 2014 and has returned to the Cape every year since.

According to the Sharktivity app, at least three other great whites have been spotted off Cape Cod in the past week. Two were seen off Monomoy Island and one off Provincetown. A dead seal that appeared to have been fed on by a shark also washed up on a beach in Chatham on Wednesday.

"White sharks are back," shark biologist John Chisolm wrote on his MA Sharks Twitter account Friday. He said "multiple sharks" were spotted off Cape Cod on Thursday, including one that was hunting a Bluefin tuna.

