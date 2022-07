No swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting is being allowed in Maine's Wells Harbor due to a sewage leak.

Wells police tweeted about the leak around 12:30 p.m. Friday. They said the sewage leak at the harbor has led them to shut down swimming and fishing between the jetty "until further notice."

Due to a sewage leak at the Harbor - there is NO swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty until further notice. — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) July 8, 2022

No further details were released Friday by police on when the area might reopen to swimmers.