Local

New England

NOAA Asks for Help Locating Stranded Sea Turtles in New England

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Federal ocean managers are asking beachgoers in New England and elsewhere to keep an eye out for stranded turtles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office said several species of sea turtle will still be in the area for a few months. Healthy sea turtles normally should not be out of the water in the region, the office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The office asked anyone who sees a turtle on the beach to report it. Species that could be spotted include loggerhead, leatherback, green and Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the office said.

Beachgoers who encounter a stranded turtle can call the stranding and entanglement hot line at 866-755-6622

This article tagged under:

New England
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us