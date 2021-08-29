NOAA Asks for Help Locating Stranded Sea Turtles in New England

Federal ocean managers are asking beachgoers in New England and elsewhere to keep an eye out for stranded turtles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office said several species of sea turtle will still be in the area for a few months. Healthy sea turtles normally should not be out of the water in the region, the office said.

The office asked anyone who sees a turtle on the beach to report it. Species that could be spotted include loggerhead, leatherback, green and Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the office said.

Beachgoers who encounter a stranded turtle can call the stranding and entanglement hot line at 866-755-6622