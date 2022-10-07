Nonprofit Helps Salem Family With Wheelchair Makeover Fit for Halloween

For many parents Halloween can be a time to create tradition, a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry, and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be daunting to think about getting the perfect costume.

That’s until a group known as “Magic Wheelchair” steps in to save the day and helps to provide a few smiles in the process. For one Salem family, their Halloween wishes came true.

Savannah and her mother Lacey love Halloween. Savannah has some complex medical conditions and uses a wheelchair, so Lacey spends a lot of time coming up with the right costume to celebrate spooky season each year. But this year, Magic Wheelchair and Waltham-based Solidworks are helping them create something extra special.

To learn more about the Magic Wheelchair organization visit them at MagicWheelchair.org.