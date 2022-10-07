Local

Halloween

Nonprofit Helps Salem Family With Wheelchair Makeover Fit for Halloween

By Colton Bradford

NBC Universal, Inc.

For many parents Halloween can be a time to create tradition, a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry, and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be daunting to think about getting the perfect costume.

That’s until a group known as “Magic Wheelchair” steps in to save the day and helps to provide a few smiles in the process. For one Salem family, their Halloween wishes came true.

Savannah and her mother Lacey love Halloween. Savannah has some complex medical conditions and uses a wheelchair, so Lacey spends a lot of time coming up with the right costume to celebrate spooky season each year. But this year, Magic Wheelchair and Waltham-based Solidworks are helping them create something extra special.

To learn more about the Magic Wheelchair organization visit them at MagicWheelchair.org.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenSalemmagic wheelchair
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us