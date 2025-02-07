Small town CT library helps book find its way back home across the pond to the UK

A book bound for the United Kingdom mysteriously surfaces here in Connecticut before it started its long journey back home.

But it wasn’t just mailed back - it was supervised on its travel home.

Two libraries a world away from one another, now permanently tied.

“This is the first time something like this happened,” Ann Havemeyer, director of the Norfolk Public Library in Connecticut, said.

A children’s book, titled “Animal Ark” destined to be returned to Norfolk, England, somehow wound up in Norfolk, Connecticut.

“It came into our collection in this very mysterious way in that it was returned in a bin of books, we don’t know who returned it because the bin was outside the library,” Havemeyer said.

Why the book was in Norfolk remains the main mystery. Librarians are confident it came in through one of their drop box formats. It’s journey home though, is pure serendipity.

“New to town, visitors, they exclaimed at how beautiful our library was,” Havemeyer said.

She said the right people walked through the door at the right time. A brother and sister, one who lives in southwestern Massachusetts and the other visiting from across the pond.

They came into Norfolk Public Library and struck up a conversation with library staff.

“The staff behind the information desk said 'oh, where are you from,' as we often do, and they said, 'oh we are from Norfolk, England'…the light bulb went off," Havemeyer said.

The stranger from the UK took possession, and the book began its 3,400-mile trans-Atlantic journey back home.

The library staff were amazed by the sheer coincidence a book meant to go home to England landed on their counter at the same time the right delivery man surfaced in their library.

“To have those two things happen within a couple of weeks was really quite extraordinary,” Havemeyer said.

According to the Swaffham Library in Norfolk, England, the book's rightful home, it had last been seen October 2023.

When we reached them, they were delighted to get the book back and assured us there were no late fees due.

“It was really heartwarming for us that it made this trip back home,” Havemeyer said.

For now, it’s a fun story to tell for the small northwest Connecticut town. But soon, they hope to have their own copy, as a reminder of how far reading can take you.

“I’m very tempted to get one, because its legendary book in our history,” Havemeyer said.