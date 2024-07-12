Norfolk prepares for influx of migrant students

The town of Norfolk, Massachusetts, revealed how it plans to handle the influx of migrant children entering its school system.

The plan comes after the state turned an old prison into an emergency shelter for migrant and unhoused families.

District officials say 38 children from the shelter will enter the school system, and that the district will receive $104 from the state per day for each student and for any new arrivals.

Translation services will be provided to students, according to officials, who say they're looking for personnel fluent in Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.

"Our teachers already have tools to how to best meet needs of our English learners," said Victoria Saldan, who's with Norfolk Public Schools, during a meeting Thursday night. "We consistently leverage technology to enhance our instructional practices, ensuring that the tools we use support and do not disrupt our teaching."

The Bay State shelter started taking in families during the last two weeks. So far, 41 families have arrived.

The shelter will house up to 140 families or 450 people.