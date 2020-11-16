North Andover Bar Charged With Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, Serving Minors

Casa Blanca, a Mexican restaurant and bar in North Andover, has been charged with failing to comply with coronavirus safety standards and serving alcohol to minors.

Investigators with the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission charged the restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. because the tables were not at least six feet apart.

The investigators also found 24 minors in possession of false identification or alcohol. Most of the young people were approximately 19 years old, according to a press release from the office of the state treasurer, who oversees the commission.

The bar will be summoned for a hearing before the commission; if found to have violated the law, the bar’s liquor license could be suspended or revoked.