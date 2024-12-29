Crime and Courts

Vandals smash hundreds of bottles at N. Andover liquor store

While the longtime owner of McAloon's Liquors said about a quarter of a million dollars' worth of inventory was destroyed, he's grateful that dozens of people volunteered to help clean up: "The love in this town is incredible"

By Mary Markos

Smashed bottles at McAloon's Liquors in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Bill Buco, owner of McAloon's Liquors

Employees of a North Andover, Massachusetts, liquor store spent the last Sunday of 2024 picking up the pieces of shattered bottles after vandals smashed hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of inventory.

Bill Buco, owner of McAloon’s Liquors for 48 years, said police called him around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to report that someone had vandalized the shop. Buco estimated about a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of inventory was destroyed. Word got out fast, though, and the community came running with dust pans and brooms in-hand.

“When I saw it, I said, ‘I’ve got to hire a professional company to come in and do this.’ Next thing I know, 50 people are here shoveling stuff, cleaning stuff,” Buco told NBC10 Boston Sunday. “The love in this town is incredible and the people who live here -- I hope they appreciate that.”

Smashed bottles at McAloon's Liquors in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Bill Buco, owner of McAloon's Liquors
Smashed bottles at McAloon's Liquors in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Buco was just about done with a two-month renovation when the break-in occurred. The blow to his inventory comes during the holidays -- their busiest time of the year – but he said he was just thankful that no one got hurt and he has the community’s support.

North Andover police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to contact them as their investigation continues.

