North Andover Police Trying to Identify Person ‘Involved in Several Incidents'

The North Andover, Massachusetts Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person it says was involved in "several incidents."

The person pictured was involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning, according to the police department.

The agency's social media post didn't specify what the nature of the incidents were.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=487684273395950&set=a.298541868976859

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston is working to learn more about the investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact detectives at (978) 683-6500.